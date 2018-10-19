 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Prince Harry climbs Sydney Harbour Bridge to raise Invictus Games flag

Associated Press
Topics
World
Royalty
Australia

Prince Harry has scaled the Sydney Harbour Bridge to raise a flag marking the arrival of the Invictus Games, his brainchild and the focus of his current royal tour of Australia and the South Pacific.

The sporting event, founded by Harry in 2014, starts tomorrow. It gives sick and injured military personnel and veterans the opportunity to compete in sports such as wheelchair basketball and to find inspiration to recover.

The fact that the Duchess of Sussex never planned to climb the world’s tallest steel arch bridge with her husband today fuelled speculation that she is pregnant.

The speculation was confirmed on Monday when Harry and the former Meghan Markle announced that their first child is due in autumn.

Prince Harry and Invictus Games executives climb Sydney Harbour Bridge.
Prince Harry and Invictus Games executives climb Sydney Harbour Bridge. Source: Associated Press
Topics
World
Royalty
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:30
The stunning admission comes after a turbulent week for Mr Ross and the National Party.
Jami-Lee Ross admits having two affairs, one with an MP
2
Shark bite to man's surfboard at Baylys Beach.
Man seriously injured in shark attack at Northland beach
3
Jacinda Ardern and Grant Robertson.
Photos: Jacinda Ardern the moment, one-year-ago, Winston Peters decided to go with Labour
4
luxury white cruise ship shot at angle at water level on a clear day.
Aussie man accused of trying to throw partner off cruise ship while at sea
5
Mr Wallis described his brother Nick as “larger than life” and said he “genuinely loved what he did”.
Brother pays tribute to 'effervescent, larger than life' pilot Nick Wallis, killed in Wanaka helicopter crash
MORE FROM
World
MORE
The new courts in Auckland and Whangārei have been active for the past 18 months.

Queensland boy charged after schoolgirl's face slashed 20 times in random attack
00:32
The animals would likely have been euthanised if Jazmin Arevalos didn’t step in.

Artist's handmade pet wheelchairs giving disabled animals a second chance

US response to missing journalist will await Saudi probe, secretary of state says

Man with links to Saudi prince caught on film at consulate when journalist vanished