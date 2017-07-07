 

Prince Harry chucks rugby ball around to promote mental health and rugby league

Prince Harry continued his mental health charity work in Leeds, being cheered by onlookers as he attended the Encouraging Happy Minds event in the British city.

Prince Harry is continuing to promote his mental health charity work as well as helping to promote league in the UK.
The day has been organised to recognise and celebrate the work of numerous mental health projects which have helped young people in the city.

Harry met numerous charity workers from companies including Carers Leeds, Getaway Girls, Health for All and Leeds Women's Aid.

Prince Harry, his brother William and the Duchess of Cambridge, spearhead the Heads Together charity for better understanding and awareness of mental health in the United Kingdom.

Later during the day, Harry visited the Headingley Carnegie stadium, home of the Leeds Rhinos Rugby League team.

The British royal met local schoolchildren at the ground.

Prince Harry was helping to promote the Sky Try Rugby League Festival, which hopes to increase the profile of Rugby League by working with numerous primary schools across the country.

Each school will receive a minimum of five weeks' coaching, followed by a recruitment event.

