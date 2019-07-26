TODAY |

Prince Harry charms patients at children's hospital once visited by mum Diana

Associated Press
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, received a warm welcome - along with a new blanket and teddy bear for baby Archie - on a visit to a children's hospital in Sheffield today.

Upon arrival, the Duke flicked through a photo album showing pictures of his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, on a visit to the same hospital 30 years ago.

After signing the guestbook, the Duke met with staff, patients and family members at the hospital, including a young boy who took a liking to his beard and hair.

Harry also unveiled a plaque to officially open a new wing of the hospital while cheering crowds looked on.

The Duke of Sussex was in high spirits as he made a stop at Sheffield Children’s Hospital. Source: Associated Press
