Prince Harry arrives in Canada to reunite with Meghan as pair step back from royal duties

Source:  Associated Press

Prince Harry has reunited with his wife Meghan in Canada as he steps back from royal duties.

The royal is seen stepping off the plane at Victoria’s Vancouver Island airport. Source: SKY

Video from Sky News shows Harry landing at Victoria's airport on Vancouver Island overnight. The prince, Meghan and their 8-month-old son Archie are reportedly staying at at mansion on the island off Canada's Pacific coast. The video shows Harry stepping off a small passenger plane and getting into a SUV on the tarmac.

Buckingham Palace said today it would not comment on private matters.

In emotional speech, Prince Harry breaks silence over his separation from royal family

The palace announced over the weekend that the prince and his wife will give up public funding and try to become financially independent. The couple, who were named the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their wedding day, are expected to spend most of their time in Canada while maintaining a home in England near Windsor Castle in an attempt to build a more peaceful life.

Meghan and Prince Harry smile for the camera while holding newborn son Archie. Source: Associated Press

A photographer spotted a smiling Meghan on a hike with Archie and her two dogs, trailed by her security detail, on Vancouver island yesterday.

They spent the holiday season on Vancouver Island, but is unclear where in Canada they will settle. Meghan worked for seven years in Toronto where she filmed the TV series Suits.

World
Royalty
North America
