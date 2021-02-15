Prince Harry and Meghan won't be returning to royal duties

The Queen has stripped Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of all their royal patronages after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex informed her majesty they will not return in their roles as working royals.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family," a statement issued by Buckingham Palace rea

"Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service."

"The honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by The Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of The Royal Family."

In the statement, the Queen and the rest of the Royal Family expressed their sadness by the couples decision but say they remain much loved members of the family.

Minutes after the palace’s announcement, Prince Harry and Meghan issued their own statement through their spokesperson.

"As evidenced by their work over the past year, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to their duty and service to the UK and around the world, and have offered their continued support to the organisations they have represented regardless of official role. We can all live a life of service. Service is universal."

Prince Harry has lost his three honorary military titles and has had to relinquish his links to patronage’s The Rugby Football Union and The Rugby Football League.

Both sporting codes tweeted their heartfelt thanks to the Prince following the news.