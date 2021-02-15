TODAY |

Prince Harry and Meghan won't be returning to royal duties

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

The Queen has stripped Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of all their royal patronages after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex informed her majesty they will not return in their roles as working royals.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The couple already have one son, Archie, born on May 6, 2019. Source: 1 NEWS

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family," a statement issued by Buckingham Palace rea

"Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service."

"The honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by The Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of The Royal Family."

In the statement, the Queen and the rest of the Royal Family expressed their sadness by the couples decision but say they remain much loved members of the family.

Minutes after the palace’s announcement, Prince Harry and Meghan issued their own statement through their spokesperson.

"As evidenced by their work over the past year, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to their duty and service to the UK and around the world, and have offered their continued support to the organisations they have represented regardless of official role. We can all live a life of service. Service is universal."

Prince Harry has lost his three honorary military titles and has had to relinquish his links to patronage’s The Rugby Football Union and The Rugby Football League.

Both sporting codes tweeted their heartfelt thanks to the Prince following the news.  

Meghan has lost two patronages - the National Theatre and Association of Commonwealth Universities.

World
Royalty
Daniel Faitaua
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:22
One new community Covid-19 case announced in New Zealand today, linked to family already infected
2
Christchurch homeowner, 76, still struggling with unresolved insurance claims decade on from quake
3
Ancient kauri reveal secrets of life on Earth after magnetic pole shift 42,000 years ago
4
Couple giving away Lower Hutt home for free — but there's a catch
5
'I'm done' - Serena Williams breaks down in tears following Australian Open exit
MORE FROM
World
MORE

US Senator Ted Cruz says he went on tropical holiday during Texas storm crisis 'to be a good dad'
06:46

Covid-19 vaccine rollout ‘critical’ to protect Pacific nations, but details are lacking — vaccine expert
00:34

'2021 is a make it or break it year' — UN warns dramatic climate change action needed

Italy's Covid-19 anniversary commemoration nixed by new variant