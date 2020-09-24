TODAY |

Prince Harry and Meghan urge people to 'reject hate speech and misinformation' and vote in US election

Source:  Associated Press

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have urged people in the US to vote and to "reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity". 

The Time 100 most influential people gala was virtual this year with honorees including Gabrielle Union, Megan Thee Stallion, Bong Joon-ho, J Balvin, Selena Gomez and more.

Sandra Oh, a recepient from last year, was tasked with intoducting the gala and 2020's Time 100 list.

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were part of the event; the couple talked about the current times and urged people to try to keep their compassion.

"Now we're just six weeks out from Election Day and today is National Voter Registration Day. Every four years we are told the same thing, that this is the most important election of our lifetime. But this one is," said Meghan Markle. 

"When we vote, our values are put into action and our voices are heard. Your voice is a reminder that you matter because you do and you deserve to be heard."

Prince Harry also urged people to vote saying it's vital to "reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity." And noted he was unable to vote in the US election.

"This election I'm not going to be able to vote here in the US, but many of you may not know that I haven't been able to vote in the UK my entire life. As we approach this November, it's vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity," Harry said.

