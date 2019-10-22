Prince Harry and Meghan to step back as 'senior' members of the royal family, split time between UK and North America

Harry and Meghan - the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - are to step back as 'senior' members of the royal family and become financially independent.

The pair made the announcement by way of written statement today.

The will split their time between the UK and North America.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," they said.

"We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen."

The pair married in May 2018, and their first child - Archie - was born a year later.

Meghan Markle was born in LA, and worked as an actress before getting married.

The family would divide their time between the UK and North America, with Canada an expected destination.

"We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages," they said.



"This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.



"We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.”



The announcement comes after the couple's documentary where they discussed struggling with the limelight and constant media attention.

ITV's Harry and Meghan: An African Journey, which was broadcast in October and is available on TVNZ On Demand, received mixed reviews.

"It's hard, you know," I don't think anyone could understand that," Meghan told ITV News at Ten host Tom Bradby in an interview for the documentary.

"I never thought that this would be easy," she said, but added "it's not enough to just survive something".