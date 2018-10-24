Prince Harry and Meghan shown ultimate sign of respect upon arrival at Fijian university

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at the University of the South Pacific as part of the royal tour of Fiji, the men and women in the official welcome party knelt down and clapped three times.

This custom is called a 'cobo', where humility and respect is shown to officials and people of high stature.

When the Fijian rugby sevens side won Olympic gold against Britain in 2016, they knelt when Princess Anne was awarding the medals, while Fijian rugby players in Europe have also performed the gesture.