TODAY |

Prince Harry and Meghan say they'll no longer cooperate with British tabloids

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

Prince Harry and Meghan have announced they are ending all communications with four British tabloid newspapers.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Source: Associated Press

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who relocated to California, have sent letters to the the Sun, the Mail, the Mirror and the Express accusing the outlets for running distortive, false or invasive stories.

According to the Guardian, the couple said in their letter "there will be no corroboration and zero engagement", adding their refusal "to offer themselves up as currency for an economy of clickbait and distortion".

The new policy will start with immediate effect and comes as Meghan’s legal fight with the Mail on Sunday in the British courts this week.

Meghan claims the tabloid caused a dispute between her and her father by misquoting text messages she sent to him before her wedding.

The Mail on Sunday says it will defend the privacy claim "with vigour".

World
Royalty
UK and Europe
Daniel Faitaua
Media
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:41
'Why can't we do what Australia's done?' - Bridges says look across Tasman for Covid-19 response
2
Dunedin's Taieri Gorge railway closing down with 51 job losses
3
India reports biggest one-day Covid-19 spike as lockdown eased
4
UK hospital staff criticised for 'cringeworthy' haka to show 'passion and drive' to fight Covid-19 pandemic
5
Chart paints picture of how NZ has wrestled control of coronavirus
MORE FROM
World
MORE

India reports biggest one-day Covid-19 spike as lockdown eased

Court dismisses Winston Peters' allegation that superannuation leak breached his privacy

Stuff reaches out to readers to fund reporting with online appeal

Google, Facebook to pay for news in Australia after Covid-19 causes collapse in advertising revenue