Prince Harry and Meghan say they'll no longer cooperate with British tabloids

Prince Harry and Meghan have announced they are ending all communications with four British tabloid newspapers.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Source: Associated Press

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who relocated to California, have sent letters to the the Sun, the Mail, the Mirror and the Express accusing the outlets for running distortive, false or invasive stories.

According to the Guardian, the couple said in their letter "there will be no corroboration and zero engagement", adding their refusal "to offer themselves up as currency for an economy of clickbait and distortion".

The new policy will start with immediate effect and comes as Meghan’s legal fight with the Mail on Sunday in the British courts this week.

Meghan claims the tabloid caused a dispute between her and her father by misquoting text messages she sent to him before her wedding.