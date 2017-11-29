 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding details released

Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle have released more details about their May wedding, revealing that the event will include a carriage ride through Windsor so they can share the big day with the public.

Markle, 36, is an American divorcee and the couple have known each other for just 16 months.
The very early morning viewing will proceed accordingly for New Zealand audiences on May 20:

- 1am NZT (midday for them): The wedding service will being at St George's Chapel in Windsor with the Archbishop of Canterbury, Rt Hon Justin Welby, officiating as Prince Harry and Ms Markle make their vows.

The ceremony will take place at Windsor Castle, and Ms Markle will be baptised and confirmed beforehand.

- 2am: the newly married couple will take a carriage procession along a route from St George's Chapel through the city of Windsor.

At this point, public access to the royal couple will end, but their own private celebrations will not.

Following the service, there will be a reception at St George's Hall for the couple and guests form the congregation. The couple will join this on return from the carriage procession.

Later that evening Charles, the Prince Of Wales, will give a private evening reception for the couple and their close friends and family.

Kensington Palace say they will be revealing further details about the wedding day in the coming months.

