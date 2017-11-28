 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle rewriting history with their royal fairytale

The royal family and fans alike are thrilled by the news the glamourous pair are getting married.
01:29
1
The Tongan centre said he's proud of what the team achieved on and off the field.

'Lets stop the protest and move on' - Konrad Hurrell addresses die hard Tonga fans in heartfelt message

00:47
2
The rugby league stars showed love to their adoring fans, giving away their playing gears and celebrating with them downtown last night.

Watch: Tongan stars Jason Taumalolo, Konrad Hurrell dance on Auckland hotel balcony as fans sing beautiful song below

01:12
3
She said working on the prosecution and defence have both been "a point of pride."

Video: Defiant Green MP Golriz Ghahraman defends her work for UN in Rwanda after 'genocide denier' allegations

00:51
4
The rugby league star threw away his boots as fans stayed late into the evening to be with their heroes.

Watch: Mate Ma'a Tonga idol Jason Taumalolo chucks playing gear to adoring supporters outside team's hotel

01:37
5
The former US actress also revealed the details of Prince Harry's proposal.

Watch: 'Definitely a set up' – Meghan Markle reveals how she met Prince Harry on a blind date

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from 12pm.

02:01
The video has had nearly 2 million views online already.

Marketing expert praises police's viral recruitment video as total cost revealed

The hugely-popular video, which has been viewed millions of times, cost nearly a third of police's recruitment budget.


A screenshot of the Dave Witherow's Otago Daily Times column online, with Mr Witherow pictured at right.

Otago Daily Times calls column blasting broadcasters' use of Te Reo 'healthy debate'

Dave Witherow was angry he had to listen to Maori people complain about people mispronouncing their names.

03:15
The Wanaka pair, who broke up after the show ended, revisited a previous failure in last night's big finale.

MKR winners Chris and Bex on taking big risk with gnocchi

The Wanaka pair, who broke up after the show ended, revisited a previous failure in last night's big finale.


01:26
Wanaka's Chris and Bex won the title and $100,000 over Christchurch’s Heather and Mitch.

Watch: My Kitchen Rules NZ champions crowned after four-course cook-off

Wanaka’s Chris and Bex won the title and $100,000 over Christchurch’s Heather and Mitch.


 
