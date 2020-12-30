Prince Harry and Meghan Markle record ‘wide ranging’ and ‘intimate’ interview with Oprah

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have recorded a "wide ranging" and "intimate" interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Meghan and Harry with their son Archie. Source: Associated Press

American network CBS revealed in a statement the media mega mogul will speak to the Duchess of Sussex, covering everything from stepping into life as a royal, marriage, motherhood and philanthropic work "to how she is handling life under intense public pressure".

“Later the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family,” the statement read.

British newspaper The Telegraph has reported “the prospect of intimate revelations being made about tensions with members of the royal family and the details behind their decision to leave the UK will send shockwaves through Buckingham Palace”.

The interview produced by Oprah’s production company Harpo comes a day after the pair revealed they were expecting their second child, and almost a week since the Duchess fought and won a bitter and lengthy legal battle for her right to privacy against the Mail on Sunday.