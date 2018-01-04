 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to invite more than 2500 members of the public to their wedding at Windsor Castle in May

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared how they would like more than 2500 people to be involved in their special day this coming May.

Prince Harry and his fiancé Meghan Markle pose for a photo

Source: 1 NEWS

In arelease from Kensington Palace this morning, the couple outlined how they plan to invite 2640 members of the public to the grounds of Windsor Castle to watch the arrival of the bride and groom, and their wedding guests.

The group is to be made up of 1200 members of the public "from every corner of the United Kingdom" who will be nominated by nine regional Lord Lieutenant offices.

The couple have asked that the people chosen are from a broad range of backgrounds and ages, including young people who have shown strong leadership, and those who have served their communities.

The soon-to-be Royal couple had a meet-and-greet in Edinburgh, as Prince Harry shows Markle parts of Britain.
Source: Associated Press

Two-hundred people will be selected from the range of charities and organisations that Prince Harry and Ms Markle have a close association with.

A hundred students from two local schools will have the opportunity to attend as well - both the Royal School and St George's School in Windsor have strong ties with Windsor Castle.

Windsor castle community members numbering 610 will also attend the nuptials on May 19, which include residents of Windsor castle and members of St George's Chapel community.

The Royal Households and Crown Estate community will make up 530 of the guests.

Do you think Murray Fraser and Parisa Fitz-Henley fit the parts for the Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance film?
Source: Associated Press

With the noon wedding being hosted in the 15th-century St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, there has been a lot of speculation over the closely-guarded guest list.

The chapel can only host 800 people, so it will be a small affair in comparison to Prince Harry's brother Prince William and Kate Middleton's televised wedding in 2011, which saw 1900 guests packed in to Westminster Abbey. 

