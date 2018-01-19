Prince Harry and Meghan Markle greeted by fans in Wales

Source:Associated Press
Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee, American Meghan Markle, took the capital of Wales by storm on Thursday (Friday NZT).
They spent ages meeting royal wellwishers who had braved the cold outside Cardiff Castle in the hope of catching a glimpse of the pair.
The couple took their time to talk to the crowd, signing autographs, posing for selfies and accepting gifts.
The visit was part of Harry and Meghan's tour of UK towns and cities in the months leading up to their wedding.
