Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoy a day at Royal Ascot horse races

Meghan Markle visited Britain's Royal Ascot for the first time overnight, receiving a rapturous welcome as she and Prince Harry joined Queen Elizabeth II for the opening day's carriage procession.

Thousands of race-goers cheered from the stands as the royal family arrived.
Source: Associated Press

Thousands of race-goers cheered from the stands as the royal family arrived in several horse-drawn carriages and travelled to the royal box. Harry wore a top hat and tails for the occasion, renowned for its strict dress code, while Meghan chose a white shirt dress and a matching black and white hat.

The couple will present a trophy for one of the races.

Earlier, officials said Harry and Meghan will make their first official trip abroad to Ireland next month. Kensington Palace said that the royal couple will travel to Dublin for two days starting on July 10.

The palace said Harry and his wife, now formally known as the Duchess of Sussex, are looking forward to learning more about Ireland's history and meeting people shaping its future.

The couple married in May, and has carried out several royal engagements since then.

The royal couple has also announced plans to make an official trip to Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga in October.

