 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Prince Harry and Meghan Markle among royals to greet locals after Sandringham Christmas service

share

Source:

Associated Press

Meghan Markle were all smiles in her first appearance with the Queen.
Source: Associated Press

Related

Royalty

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:08
1
If you’re thinking of doing some Boxing Day shopping it may take a while to get to Sylvia Park.

Boxing Day madness: Traffic near Auckland's Sylvia Park backed up as far as the eye can see

00:24
2
The hosts suffered a miny collapse to the joy of the Caribbean cricketers.

LIVE: Rain delay brings final ODI to a standstill in Christchurch as Latham, Taylor attempt to revive Black Caps

3

Flight prices plummet in Boxing Day sales

4
Police car generic.

Two dead after car crash near Oamaru

01:28
5
David Higgins made a $10,000 bet, his fighter matched it.

'It's out of character' - Joshua admits he'll reassess 'unpredictable' Parker after months of snide comments

Driving in the rain (file picture).

Wet Boxing Day ahead for many parts of NZ with a chance of thunderstorms

MetService has issued a severe weather watch for Bay of Plenty, Wellington and the Kapiti Coast for heavy rain.

01:26
The 22 victims include an off-duty cop, heroic aunty, children, teens, and mothers.

1 NEWS NOW's moments from 2017 that made us cry

Health battles, terror attacks and a 10-year-old's pain about her name being mispronounced tugged at our heartstrings.


Beautiful orange umbrella and chair on the white sand beach

It's a sunny Christmas Day across much of NZ but chance of rain could put dampener on festivities

Most centres can expect to be hit by a few showers by afternoon or evening as a front moves up from the South Island.

Abdul Raheem Fahad Syed.

More than 50k donated to family of Auckland taxi driver killed in crash involving alleged drunk driver

"The family now have sufficient funds to cover the funeral" an update on the GiveaLittle fundraising page reads.

02:35
Tel Aviv will have to wait as tensions flare in the Middle East.

'I'm truly sorry' - Lorde cancels Israel show amid criticism from fans

The singer was set to perform in Tel Aviv in June next year.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 