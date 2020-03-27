Prince Harry and Meghan living in Tyler Perry's $29 million LA mansion

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are living in Tyler Perry's US$18 million (NZD$29.36 million) Los Angeles home.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The couple - who quit as senior members of the Royal Family earlier this year and have moved to Meghan's native LA - have been living in the actor and director's eight-bedroom, 12-bathroom Tuscan-style villa in a gated community in Beverly Hills.

Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38 - who celebrated their son Archie's first birthday this week - are believed to have met Tyler through their close friend Oprah Winfrey but it is not known if they are renting the property or are staying there as Perry's guests.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A source told DailyMail.com: "Meghan and Harry have been extremely cautious to keep their base in LA under wraps.

"Their team helped them choose the location for their transition to Los Angeles wisely.

"The area has its own guarded gate and Tyler's property has a gate of its own which is watched by their security team.

"It is an excellent place to keep out of view. The neighbours are mostly old money and mega rich business types rather than show business gossips.

"It goes without saying that the location is stunning - just one of the most beautiful and desirable areas in LA."

Meanwhile, Tyler, 50, previously shared his sympathy for Meghan after she told ITV news presenter Tom Bradby that she was finding life as a royal difficult.

He said: "Remember when Meghan Markle did that interview? She said 'Thanks for asking if I'm okay. Because no one ever asks me that.'

"I felt her when she said that. People toss it out. 'How are you doing?' But not many people really mean it. Or pay attention to the answer."