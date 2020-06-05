TODAY |

Prince Harry and Meghan in talks with Black Lives Matter leaders, offering their help

Source:  Bang Showbiz

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are "holding calls with community leaders" about how they can help the Black Lives Matter movement.

Source: Breakfast

The couple - who currently live in Los Angeles - are believed to be speaking to charitable organisations surrounding the movement to find out how they can lend their platform to the cause, following the protests that have been taking place after the death of George Floyd.

An insider told People magazine: "They are holding calls with community leaders and organisations but are doing that privately as they continue to see how they can play a role. But they also want to learn and talk about it like the rest of us."

The news comes after Meghan, 38, recently spoke about the tragedy and subsequent anti-racism protests during a video message to the graduating class of her old Los Angeles school, Immaculate Heart High.

Referencing the deaths of people of colour at the hands of police, she said: "What is happening in our country and in our state and in our hometown of LA has been absolutely devastating.

"I wasn't sure what I could say to you. I wanted to say the right thing and I was really nervous that it would get picked apart.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Duchess of Sussex said she wrestled over what to say after days of protests across the US. Source: Breakfast

"I realised the only wrong thing to say is to say nothing because George Floyd's life mattered and Breonna Taylor's life mattered and Philando Castile's life mattered and Tamir Rice's life mattered... and so did so many other people whose names we know and whose names we do not know..."

Meghan - who has 12-month-old son Archie with Harry - apologised to the students for having to grow up in a world where racism is still prevalent and reflected on some advice she was given as a teenager.

She said: "I was thinking about this moment when I was a sophomore, I was 15... it's the year we do volunteer work.

READ MORE
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, speaks out on racial divisions in US following death of George Floyd

"And I remember one teachers, Ms Pollia, said to me, 'always remember to put other's needs above your own fears.'

"That has stuck with me throughout my entire life and I have thought about it more in the last week than ever before.

"So the first thing I want to say to you is that I'm sorry. I'm so sorry that you have to grow up in a world where this is still present."

World
Royalty
Social Issues
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:32
Dr Bloomfield says 'no guarantee' we won't see more Covid-19 cases as initial 'weak positive' result causes scare
2
Singapore Airlines has first passenger flight to return to New Zealand after lockdown
3
Temperatures as low as -15C could hit South Island this weekend
4
Ardern 'angry' as The Warehouse Group considers cutting more than 1000 jobs
5
Canterbury police hunting for convicted killer who's on the run
MORE FROM
World
MORE
01:27

Jenny-May Clarkson's powerful words about racism experienced by her father strike a chord with Kiwis

Man arrested in Germany over threat to attack Muslims, citing Christchurch gunman
00:50

Bail set at $1.5 million for US cop charged with murdering George Floyd

Prince Andrew fires back at claims he's not cooperating with Jeffrey Epstein investigation