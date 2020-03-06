Prince Harry and Meghan dazzle as they step out for final joint public engagement before quitting royal duties

The Duchess of Sussex made her first public appearance in the UK tonight since she and her husband Prince Harry announced they were stepping down as senior working royals.

Harry and Meghan attended the Endeavour Fund awards for wounded sick and injured servicemen and women. The couple presented awards and the Duke, a former soldier also delivered a short speech.

‘It’s great to see so many familiar faces altogether in one room and thank you to everyone who made this evening possible. Meghan and I are so happy to be back here with you, to celebrate each and every one of you for your achievements, your service and your resilience.’

Meghan flew in from Canada, where the couple have been living since November.