Prince Harry and Meghan appear to end their royal Instagram account

British tabloids are reporting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have ended their Sussex Royal Instagram account.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Source: Associated Press

It comes after Harry and Meghan recently posted on Instagram of what appears to be their final goodbye to their 11.3 million followers.

"As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute," they wrote.

The royal couple and baby Archie are believed to be living on lockdown near Hollywood after flying from Canada to the US prior to the borders shutting down amid the coronavirus pandemic.

They vowed to continue with their work but wanted to thank everyone.