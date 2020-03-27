TODAY |

Prince Harry and Meghan appear to end their royal Instagram account

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

British tabloids are reporting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have ended their Sussex Royal Instagram account.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Source: Associated Press

It comes after Harry and Meghan recently posted on Instagram of what appears to be their final goodbye to their 11.3 million followers.

"As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute," they wrote.

The royal couple and baby Archie are believed to be living on lockdown near Hollywood after flying from Canada to the US prior to the borders shutting down amid the coronavirus pandemic.

They vowed to continue with their work but wanted to thank everyone.

"While you may not see us here, the work continues," they said.

"Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great!"

World
Daniel Faitaua
UK and Europe
Royalty
