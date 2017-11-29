 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Prince Harry and fiancee Meghan Markle make first official joint tour

share

Source:

Associated Press

Prince Harry and his fiancee, Meghan Markle, are taking part in their first official visit together, choosing to raise awareness of HIV/AIDS with a visit to a youth project in Nottingham.

The ceremony will take place at Windsor Castle, and Ms Markle will be baptised and confirmed beforehand.

Source: 1 NEWS

The trip to central England is the first official engagement for Harry and the American actress since they announced earlier this week that they would wed.

They plan to tour Britain in the next six months to give Markle an opportunity to learn about the country.

The prince has long championed AIDS charities, following in the footsteps of his mother, Princess Diana.

The pair were captured on camera joking and laughing together following their BBC interview.
Source: Associated Press

The couple will also meet with members of the public on Friday.

Prince Harry's spokesman Jason Knauf says the prince is looking forward to introducing Markle "to a community that has become very special to him."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:02
1
Abraham 'Abe' Wharewaka-Topia was laid to rest today after dying on Saturday aged 74.

Watch: Black Power members perform powerful haka as gang lord Abe Wharewaka-Topia's coffin carried from marae

2
Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Race Relations Commissioner Dame Susan Devoy.

Opinion: Dame Susan Devoy and Winston Peters story - 'embarrassment to professional journalism'

01:02
3
Abraham 'Abe' Wharewaka-Topia was laid to rest today after dying on Saturday aged 74.

Black Power members perform powerful haka as gang lord's coffin carried from marae

00:31
4
The pair were captured on camera joking and laughing together following their BBC interview.

Prince Harry and fiancee Meghan Markle make first official joint tour

5
Pakistani troops take position, outside the agriculture institute stormed by militants in Peshawar, Pakistan, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. Pakistani police say gunmen have stormed a government complex in the northwestern city of Peshawar, killing an unconfirmed number of people. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)

Nine dead in Taliban attack on Pakistan research complex

No charges over death of Auckland swimmer struck by boat

Teacher Leslie Gelberger, a Canadian, died after being struck by a boat near North Head in April.

01:46
Iwi bosses have been meeting this week in Wellington.

Labour tells iwi leaders they're not doing their job properly signalling it's time to steer a new course

Labour ministers warned the priorities now are to reduce poverty and address climate change.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

Report finds girls experience more sexual harassment online than boys and Minister for Women says action is needed

Girls were sent nudes more but also "curated" identities more through social media.


07:01
1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann delves into what the new changes really mean for people wanting to get into the housing market.

Inside Parliament: Will the LVR changes actually help first home buyers?

1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann delves into what the new changes really mean.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 