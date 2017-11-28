 

Prince Harry and fiancé Meghan Markle open up in first joint TV interview

It was a wide-ranging and often revealing discussion.
Source: Seven Sharp

03:49
1
Phil Gifford says if it were not a Pacific team playing England, the referee would have double-checked the video replay.

00:42
2
Hundreds of fans turned out dressed in red to welcome home their RLWC team.

01:29
3
The Tongan centre said he's proud of what the team achieved on and off the field.

00:35
4
The Deputy PM entertained as National's Paula Bennett tried to tease out more about the unreleased document.

00:51
5
The rugby league star threw away his boots as fans stayed late into the evening to be with their heroes.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:42
Hundreds of fans turned out dressed in red to welcome home their RLWC team.

00:23
Timi Te Maipi was protesting Gallagher Group CEO's comments that the Treaty of Waitangi is a farce.

Watch: KKK robe-wearing Waikato-Tainui kaumatua stands in protest over 'racist' remarks outside Gallagher Group's Hamilton office

The incident came after Sir William Gallagher said the Treaty of Waitangi was a farce in a business speech.


00:35
The Deputy PM entertained as National's Paula Bennett tried to tease out more about the unreleased document.

01:09
The PM says their union is even more special by virtue of Prince Harry's unique affinity with New Zealand.

