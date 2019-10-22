Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan wish fans a happy Thanksgiving

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have wished their American fans a "very happy Thanksgiving".

Source: Breakfast

The royal couple - who have six-month-old son Archie together - marked the North American holiday with a post on their shared Instagram account.

A short message on the account read: "Wishing you a very happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours. - Their royal highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

Whilst Harry, 36, is British and therefore doesn't celebrate the traditional American holiday, former Suits actress Meghan was born and raised in California.

It's not known if the couple and their son will be celebrating Thanksgiving, but it was recently revealed they are set to spend Christmas with Meghan's mother Doria Ragland, instead of at the Sandringham Estate with the rest of the royal family, including Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

Harry and Meghan's seasonal plans were revealed on Twitter, and it is said they are "inline with precedent set" by other family members - including Harry's brother Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge - who have also skipped the Sandringham festivities in the past.

A spokesperson said: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to extended family time towards the end of this month.

"Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, Their Royal Highnesses will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess' mother Doria Ragland.

"This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen."

Meanwhile, the monarch's former footman Paul Burrell recently claimed she "will be upset" that Harry and Meghan aren't spending Christmas at Sandringham, but will be understanding of their decision to spend time with Meghan's mother instead.

Paul explained: "She will be [upset].

"But she understand as well that Harry and his new wife want a different lifestyle and Meghan is half-American so she's going to bring up her children half in America and half here.