Prince George's Christmas list revealed

Prince William says eldest son Prince George has asked for some football and drawing gifts for Christmas.

Prince George Source: Kensington Palace

The Duke of Cambridge took part in some festive baking whilst visiting one of the charities he and his wife The Duchess of Cambridge support with TV chef Mary Berry on BBC One's A Berry Royal Christmas, where he revealed his six-year-old boy has already sent his list to Santa.

William shared: "Well George has already written his list for Father Christmas.

"He loves his drawing, he's a very good drawer.

"We might give him something to do with drawing, or football.

"Loving his football as well."

The 37-year-old prince - who also has also four-year-old Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, 18 months, with wife Catherine - also quipped about his son supporting Chelsea when he is an Aston Villa fan.

Asked if his love of the sport had influenced his boy's passion for the game, he joked: "Afraid so.

"I tried not to be too biased, I said you can support anyone but Chelsea.

"So naturally, he supports Chelsea."

Before Louis was born, both George and Charlotte were given matching Aston Villa kits by their parents, and loved to wear them, according to little boy Brian Mulonbi, who met Catherine during the couple's official trip to Coventry last year.