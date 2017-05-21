 

Prince George, Princess Charlotte's roles for Harry and Meghan's wedding revealed

Associated Press

Prince George and Princess Charlotte will have prominent roles in Saturday's royal wedding.

Kensington Palace said Wednesday that four-year-old George will be a page boy and three-year-old Charlotte will be a bridesmaid at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to a healthy baby boy - her third child - and Prince William brought his other children to meet him.
They are the two oldest children of Prince William, Harry's brother, and his wife Kate. The couple's third child, Prince Louis, was born last month and will not be attending.

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, right, stands with Princess Charlotte and Prince George, who were flower boys and girls at the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge married hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte was in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool)

The young royals at the wedding of their auntie, Pippa Middleton.

The palace says there will be six bridesmaids ranging from two to seven years old and four page boys, ranging from four to seven.

William will be Harry's best man. Markle has chosen not to have a maid of honour for the ceremony in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

1 NEWS Europe Correspondent discusses bridesmaids, page boys and the Markle family.
