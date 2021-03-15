Prince George, Princess Charlotte pen touching letters to 'Granny Diana' for Mother's Day

Prince William's children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, have written a touching cards to their "Granny Diana" to mark Mother's Day in the UK this year.

A card written by Princess Charlotte addressed to her late grandmother, Princess Diana. Source: Twitter / KensingtonRoyal

"Dear Granny Diana, I am thinking of you on Mother's Day. I love you very much. Papa is missing you. Lots of love, Charlotte," the letter read.

The five-year-old British royal's card, featuring stickers and a large hand-coloured heart, was posted today to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Twitter account.

"This year Mother’s Day will be different once again," the caption read.



"Many of us will be apart from our loved ones, but looking forward to a time in the not too distant future when we can give our mother a hug again."

It was accompanied by a painting by Prince Louis and a letter by Charlotte's older brother, seven-year-old Prince George.