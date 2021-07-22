TODAY |

Prince George pic released to mark royal's eighth birthday

Source:  Associated Press

The British royal family at Kensington Palace have today issued a portrait of Prince George ahead of his eighth birthday tomorrow.

Prince George ahead of his eighth birthday. Source: Twitter / Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

In the photo, George can be seen sitting on a Range Rover Defender in homage to his late great-grandfather, Prince Philip, who died in April at the age of 99.

His mother Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, took the photo earlier in July in the East Anglia county of Norfolk.

His father Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, is second in line to the British throne after Prince Charles, while George is third in line.

