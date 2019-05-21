Prince George gives Chelsea Flower Show garden co-created by Mummy '20' out of 10

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Kate, attended the Chelsea Flower Show in London a day ahead of its public opening on Tuesday.

They were seen playing with their three children in a "Back to Nature" garden that Kate co-created for this week's show.

Britain's Prince William, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and their children, Prince George, front, Princess Charlotte, front, and Prince Louis. Source: 1 NEWS

The garden, which included a campfire, tree house and rope swing, was given "20 out of 10" by Prince George.

"That's pretty good, I think Mummy has done well," Prince William replied.

Britain's Prince William, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis play in the Adam White and Andree Davies co-designed garden ahead of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London. Source: Associated Press

The Duchess designed the garden alongside landscape architects Andree Davis and Adam White, as well as the UK's Royal Horticultural Society.