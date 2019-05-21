Prince George gives Chelsea Flower Show garden co-created by Mummy '20' out of 10

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Kate, attended the Chelsea Flower Show in London a day ahead of its public opening on Tuesday.
They were seen playing with their three children in a "Back to Nature" garden that Kate co-created for this week's show.
The garden, which included a campfire, tree house and rope swing, was given "20 out of 10" by Prince George.
"That's pretty good, I think Mummy has done well," Prince William replied.
The Duchess designed the garden alongside landscape architects Andree Davis and Adam White, as well as the UK's Royal Horticultural Society.
She said it was an ambition she had held for a while and the idea for a woodland wilderness was formed after she learned about the importance of spending "quality time" with young children for their development.