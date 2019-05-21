TODAY |

Prince George gives Chelsea Flower Show garden co-created by Mummy '20' out of 10

Associated Press
More From
World
UK and Europe
Royalty

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Kate, attended the Chelsea Flower Show in London a day ahead of its public opening on Tuesday.

They were seen playing with their three children in a "Back to Nature" garden that Kate co-created for this week's show.

In this image made available on Sunday May 19, 2019 by Kensington Palace, Britain's Prince William, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and their children, Prince George, front, Princess Charlotte, front, and Prince Louis play in the Adam White and Andree Davies co-designed garden ahead of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London. (Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace via AP)
Britain's Prince William, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and their children, Prince George, front, Princess Charlotte, front, and Prince Louis. Source: 1 NEWS

The garden, which included a campfire, tree house and rope swing, was given "20 out of 10" by Prince George.

"That's pretty good, I think Mummy has done well," Prince William replied.

In this image made available on Sunday May 19, 2019 by Kensington Palace, Britain's Prince William, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis play in the Adam White and Andree Davies co-designed garden ahead of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London. (Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace via AP)
Britain's Prince William, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis play in the Adam White and Andree Davies co-designed garden ahead of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London. Source: Associated Press

The Duchess designed the garden alongside landscape architects Andree Davis and Adam White, as well as the UK's Royal Horticultural Society.

She said it was an ambition she had held for a while and the idea for a woodland wilderness was formed after she learned about the importance of spending "quality time" with young children for their development.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    On a rope swing, the young royal steals the show with his answer to his Dad Prince William's question. Source: Associated Press
    More From
    World
    UK and Europe
    Royalty
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    00:34
    Watch: Pike River Mine door pushed open to cheers from victims' families
    2
    All Black Richie Mo'unga during the training session at Trafalgar Park ahead of the Rugby Championship test match against Argentina. Trafalgar Park, Nelson, New Zealand. Tuesday 4 September 2018. ©Copyright Photo: Chris Symes / www.photosport.nz
    Crusaders player Richie Mo'unga accused of inappropriate touching, spitting beer at woman
    3
    Parliament and police deemed it necessary after the investigation and comments by ACT’s David Seymour.
    Green MP Golriz Ghahraman to get extra security in part due to David Seymour's 'menace to freedom' comments
    4
    The National MP confirmed he is contemplating creating his own party.
    Alfred Ngaro rules out Botany deal, calls abortion a 'tragedy'
    5
    In an embarrassing flip-flop, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been forced to ditch the controversial capital gains tax.
    Winston Peters, Jacinda Ardern send mixed messages over KiwiSaver changes
    MORE FROM
    World
    MORE
    01:05
    It’s unknown when the popular tourist attraction will reopen.

    Man who spent several hours up Eiffel Tower after climbing Paris landmark arrested
    World Vision Eastern Zone Director Helen Barclay-Hollands says work to contain the virus in Eastern Congo is being hampered by violence towards medical staff.

    UN health agency struggles with staff abusing travel expenses
    00:22
    Seven gunmen were involved in the attack in the Guama neighbourhood of the Para state capital, Belem.

    Eleven people killed after gunmen attack bar in Brazil
    Intelligence and policy analyst Paul Buchanan explained the UK’s provisional conditions in allowing for the rollout of the network.

    Huawei could be stripped of Google services after US ban