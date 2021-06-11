Prince Edward says situation between royals and Prince Harry, Meghan is 'very sad'

Prince Edward has described the situation between the royal family and Prince Harry and Meghan as "very sad".

In an interview with the BBC marking what would have been the late Prince Philip’s 100’s birthday, the Earl of Wessex also paid tribute to his father.

The 57-year-old prince, the Queen’s youngest child, said his family would have “loved” to have marked the centenary, and that he missed his father.

He was sure, though, Prince Philip would have insisted they avoid “all the fuss and bother” with his birthday.

“He was that sort of larger-than-life person. Once met, never forgotten.”

Reflecting on his father’s funeral under Covid-19 restrictions, Prince Edward said it was a “strange” but “extraordinary day”.

“It was a very moving and very sombre experience.”

Speaking about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, he said there were “all sorts of issues and circumstances there”.

When asked if he was sad about the situation, he said, “of course”.

“We’ve all been through there. We’ve all had that same spotlight shone on our lives. We’ve been subjected to massive intrusion … we all deal with it in different ways.”

Prince Edward said he and the royal family wished the couple and their two children happiness.

Yesterday, Prince Harry and Meghan shot down reports they didn't ask the Queen to name their new baby girl Lilibet.

A Buckingham Palace source told the BBC the Queen was blindsided by the name which has been her nickname among her family since she was a child.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes said they wouldn't have called their daughter the Queen's nickname without her support.

