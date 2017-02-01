Prince Charles warns lessons of WW2 are 'being forgotten' in wake of US travel ban

Prince Charles says that the world is in danger of forgetting the lessons of the Second World War.

His words came during a fundraising event in London for the World Jewish Relief (WJR) charity, which is working with people who are fleeing Syria and seeking new lives in Greece, Turkey and the UK.

The prince told the invited guests that he admired the WJR for reaching out beyond its own community to help anyone, regardless of their faith.

The charity was founded in 1933 to support people fleeing persecution from Nazi Europe.