Prince Charles warns lessons of WW2 are 'being forgotten' in wake of US travel ban

Associated Press

Prince Charles says that the world is in danger of forgetting the lessons of the Second World War.

The prince's speech was given during a fundraiser for a charity helping people fleeing Syria and seeking new lives in UK and Europe.
His words came during a fundraising event in London for the World Jewish Relief (WJR) charity, which is working with people who are fleeing Syria and seeking new lives in Greece, Turkey and the UK.

The prince told the invited guests that he admired the WJR for reaching out beyond its own community to help anyone, regardless of their faith.

The charity was founded in 1933 to support people fleeing persecution from Nazi Europe.

It now supports vulnerable people in 18 countries through activities including disaster relief, employment skills and providing older people with food, medicine and companionship, according to British media.

President Donald Trump's press secretary Sean Spicer said age does not determine whether someone poses a threat.
