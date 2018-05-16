Prince Charles to walk Meghan Markle down the aisle to marry Prince Harry

Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle for her wedding to his son Prince Harry tomorrow night.

Source: 1 NEWS

Kensington Palace has made the announcement following the news that Meghan's father Thomas won't attend the wedding for health reasons, believed to be heart problems which saw him hospitalised in California this week.

"Ms Meghan Markle has asked His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle of the Quire of St George's Chapel on her Wedding Day," the palace press release said.

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome Ms Markle to The Royal Family in this way," it added.