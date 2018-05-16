 

Prince Charles to walk Meghan Markle down the aisle to marry Prince Harry

Breaking
Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle for her wedding to his son Prince Harry tomorrow night.

Kensington Palace has made the announcement following the news that Meghan's father Thomas won't attend the wedding for health reasons, believed to be heart problems which saw him hospitalised in California this week.

Award-winning Royal reporter Emma Keeling has found herself in the thick of things.
"Ms Meghan Markle has asked His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle of the Quire of St George's Chapel on her Wedding Day," the palace press release said. 

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome Ms Markle to The Royal Family in this way," it added.

One person who officially won't be at the ceremony is Meghan's father, however.
Prince Charles becomes Meghan's father in law.

Thomas Markle's decision is a bombshell for the bride-to-be.
