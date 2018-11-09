TODAY |

Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

Source:  Associated Press

Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, has tested positive for the new coronavirus, his office said today.

Source: Breakfast

The 71-year-old is showing mild symptoms of Covid-19 and is self-isolating at a royal estate in Scotland, his Clarence House office said.

It says his wife Camilla, 72, has tested negative.

“The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus,’’ Clarence House said. “He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.’’

The tests were carried out by the National Health Service in Scotland.

“It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks."

Buckingham Palace said Queen Elizabeth II remains at her home in Windsor.

Charles last saw the queen on March 12, according to a BBC report.


World
UK and Europe
Coronavirus Pandemic
Royalty
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
4.4 magnitude earthquake rattles central New Zealand
2
Government clears up confusion surrounding 'essential businesses' certification
3
First child in US dies of coronavirus
4
Nationwide state of emergency declared in New Zealand as coronavirus cases rise by 50
5
100 Kiwis stuck on cruise ship off Australia might get thrown Government lifeline
MORE FROM
World
MORE
01:25

Sports commentator amuses masses with analysis of everyday life activities during coronavirus pandemic
02:03

Campervans a valid isolation spot as lockdown looms, but there's a catch
01:48

Training and chores on the agenda for weightlifter David Liti's lockdown
02:29

More countries head into lockdown as coronavirus continues to spread