Prince Charles still experiencing loss of smell from Covid-19

Prince Charles is still suffering from a loss in smell after he contracted Covid-19 near the beginning of the UK's outbreak.

It was announced in late March that he had contracted the virus.

Today, the BBC reported that the 71-year-old revealed his experience with the illness on a visit to National Health Service (NHS) frontline staff, including nurses, cleaners and consultants.

The prince, who was accompanied by his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, kept two metres distance at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital.

It was the pair's first face-to-face public engagement since lockdown began.

"He did speak of his personal experience, so first-hand experience for him," Cheltenham General Hospital healthcare assistant Jeff Mills told the BBC.

"He also spoke about his loss of smell and taste and, sort of, still felt he's still got it now."

The loss of taste and smell were added to the NHS official list of symptoms for Covid-19 in May.