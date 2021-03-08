TODAY |

Prince Charles sidesteps reporter over Prince Harry and Meghan interview

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

Prince Charles has carried out his first public duty since Harry and Meghan’s explosive US television interview.

The Prince of Wales was visiting a vaccine clinic at a north London church and appeared to be in good spirits as he thanked people involved in the rollout.

Upon his departure, a reporter asked the royal what he thought about the interview but he did not reply and was quickly ushered out of the building.

Crisis talks have been held at Buckingham Palace since the interview aired in the US almost two days ago as pressure mounts for the royal family to respond to the potentially damaging accusations.

Palace officials reportedly had prepared a statement highlighting the family’s love and concern for the couple, but it was not signed off by the Queen.

The damning exposure lifts the lid on life behind the near impenetrable palace walls.

