Prince Charles shares heartfelt message following coronavirus isolation

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

Prince Charles has shared a heartfelt message with fans following his coronavirus diagnosis and self-isolation. 

His positive test saw him spend just seven days in self-isolation in Scotland.

Taking to Twitter, the 71-year-old described the illness as strange, frustrating and often a distressing experience.

"When the presence of family and friends is no longer possible ... the normal structures of life are suddenly removed," said the heir to the throne.

The prince developed mild symptoms for Covid-19 and self-isolated for seven days at his Birkhall home in Scotland.

His wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, tested negative for the virus and remains in self-isolation until the end of the week

Both countries recorded their biggest daily death toll overnight. Source: Breakfast

"My wife and I are thinking particularly of all those who have lost their loved ones in such very difficult and abnormal circumstances, and of those having to endure the sickness, isolation and loneliness," he said.

The prince went on thank everyone in the UK for following the government’s measures, with special praise to medics on the frontline.

"None of us can say when this will end, but end it will. Until it does, let us try to live with hope and faith in ourselves and each other, look forward to better times to come".

