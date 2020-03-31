Prince Charles shares heartfelt message following coronavirus isolation

Prince Charles has shared a heartfelt message with fans following his coronavirus diagnosis and self-isolation.

Taking to Twitter, the 71-year-old described the illness as strange, frustrating and often a distressing experience.

"When the presence of family and friends is no longer possible ... the normal structures of life are suddenly removed," said the heir to the throne.

The prince developed mild symptoms for Covid-19 and self-isolated for seven days at his Birkhall home in Scotland.

His wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, tested negative for the virus and remains in self-isolation until the end of the week

"My wife and I are thinking particularly of all those who have lost their loved ones in such very difficult and abnormal circumstances, and of those having to endure the sickness, isolation and loneliness," he said.

The prince went on thank everyone in the UK for following the government’s measures, with special praise to medics on the frontline.