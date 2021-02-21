Prince Charles pays short visit to ailing Duke of Edinburgh

Prince Charles has visited his father the Duke of Edinburgh at King Edward VII’s hospital in London.

The Prince of Wales arrived outside the hospital around 3.20pm local time, and exited the vehicle wearing a face mask.

It’s understood Charles travelled about 160km from his home in Highgrove, Gloucestershire.

He stayed for around 30 minutes before leaving.

Prince Philip was admitted to hospital on Wednesday and is expected to remain there for rest and observation this weekend, and next week.

Buckingham Palace sources insisted he was in "good spirits".