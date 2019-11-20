TODAY |

Prince Charles to make first official visit to Israel in January

Prince Charles will pay his first official visit to Israel next month for a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz at Jerusalem's Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial.

The Prince of Wales' office confirmed today he would attend the World Holocaust Forum at the invitation of Israeli President Reuven Rivlin in January.

Prince Charles would also make his first official state visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories. He had previously visited Israel for the funerals of former prime minister Yitzhak Rabin and former president Shimon Peres, both key figures in the Israeli-Palestinian peace process.

In addition to the British royal, Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron and the presidents of Germany, Italy and Austria will be attending the event titled “Remembering the Holocaust, Fighting Antisemitism.”

Last month, Prince Charles and Camilla visited New Zealand. The tour included a trip to Waitangi - the royal family's first in 25 years. 

