Prince Charles leads a beaming Meghan Markle down the aisle

Prince Charles has walked Meghan Markle up the aisle, at Windsor Castle's St George's Chapel, and given her away to his son Prince Harry.

Surrounded by page boys and girls, Markle can’t stop smiling until she gets to a waiting Harry.
The incredibly rare, and previously unthinkable moment, took place soon after 11pm NZT, as Prince Harry's best man Prince William stood nearby.

The moment was made possible after Markle's dad Thomas Markle was unable to attend the wedding after suffering a heart attack, then followed by heart surgery in recent days.

The now Duchess of Sussex didn’t disappoint with her beautiful dress.
Surrounded by page boys and girls, a beaming Markle, after ascending the steps to the Windsor Castle church, took Prince Charles' arm and was led down the aisle to Harry.

With that that huge trademark smile obvious the whole way, she reached harry, then shared a quick giggle and smile in a sweet moment.

More celebrities are making their way into St George’s chapel.
Earlier today, her father Thomas Markle gave his thoughts on the wedding and Prince Charles giving his daughter away, saying he was "honoured and grateful" to Prince Charles for stepping in.

Pair given official titles by the Queen

Earlier today, Queen Elizabeth conferred royal titles on Markle and Prince Harry.

Prince Harry has been given the title of the Duke of Sussex while Ms Markle is to become Duchess of Sussex upon marriage.

