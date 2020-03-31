TODAY |

Prince Charles 'in good health' after seven days self-isolation following Covid-19 infection

Source:  1 NEWS

Seven days of self-isolation has ended for Prince Charles after he contracted the Covid-19 coronavirus.

His positive test saw him spend just seven days in self-isolation in Scotland. Source: Breakfast

In a statement, his Clarence House Office said the Prince of Wales was "in good health" and was now operating under the current standard government and medical restrictions that apply across Britain.

His self-isolation lasted seven days in accordance with government and medical guidelines.

Prince's Charles' office confirmed he had the coronavirus on Thursday. 

The 71-year-old was showing mild symptoms of Covid-19 and was self-isolating at a royal estate in Scotland, Clarence House said at the time.

The heir to the throne is in self-isolation at Balmoral. Source: 1 NEWS

