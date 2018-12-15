Prince Charles has panic room installed at Highgrove House

Prince Charles has a panic room installed at his Highgrove House home.

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla. Source: The Royal Family / Facebook

The Prince of Wales apparently has the steel structure at his Gloucestershire home to keep him and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, safe in case somebody ever managed to breach security and get inside.

The 20ft by 20ft room is also said to be so strong that it would remain in tact even if the house was targeted in an air strike or terrorist attack.

Author Brian Hoey reveals details about the panic room in his book Not in Front of the Corgis, in which he suggests the structure of the panic room is so solid it wouldn’t break even if the rest of the house was destroyed.

He said: "It has been so built that even if the rest of the house is destroyed, it will drop intact to the ground floor".

Hoey claims the room is fully stocked with enough supplies to keep Charles, 72, and Camilla, 73, going for weeks should the need ever arise.

He added: "Inside are medical supplies, including containers of Charles and Camilla’s blood group, long-lasting food and drinks, an armoury, radio transmitters equipped to obtain a signal even within its steel walls, air purifiers and chemical lavatories."

The room was apparently installed after the heir to the British throne's uncle Louis Mountbatten was killed by the IRA in 1979, which made Charles more aware of the need to consider the a safety of his young family, of the Princess of Wales as well as sons Prince William and Prince Harry.