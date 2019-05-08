Prince Charles ecstatic while attending party in Germany following birth of grandson

Britain's Prince Charles today attended a party in honour of his 93-year-old mother, Queen Elizabeth II, at the British Ambassador's residence in Berlin.
Charles' arrival in Berlin came a day after his younger son, Prince Harry, announced that he and his wife Meghan have had their first child, a healthy baby boy.
Addressing attendees at today's event, Charles said in German that it was "a particular pleasure to be back in Berlin once again - especially as the grandfather of a brand new grandson."
Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, are touring Germany for four days, a trip during which he is expected to stress the two European countries' close ties.
At the party, Charles emphasised the bonds between Germany and Britain, which is trying - so far unsuccessfully - to leave the European Union.
Earlier during the day, the 70-year-old heir to the British throne, also met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
The Prince, who counts some German royalty among his ancestors, will travel to Leipzig tomorrow and Munich on Friday.