Prince Charles ecstatic while attending party in Germany following birth of grandson

Britain's Prince Charles today attended a party in honour of his 93-year-old mother, Queen Elizabeth II, at the British Ambassador's residence in Berlin.

Charles' arrival in Berlin came a day after his younger son, Prince Harry, announced that he and his wife Meghan have had their first child, a healthy baby boy.

Addressing attendees at today's event, Charles said in German that it was "a particular pleasure to be back in Berlin once again - especially as the grandfather of a brand new grandson."

Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, are touring Germany for four days, a trip during which he is expected to stress the two European countries' close ties.

At the party, Charles emphasised the bonds between Germany and Britain, which is trying - so far unsuccessfully - to leave the European Union.

Earlier during the day, the 70-year-old heir to the British throne, also met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.