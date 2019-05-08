TODAY |

Prince Charles ecstatic while attending party in Germany following birth of grandson

Associated Press
More From
World
UK and Europe
Royalty

Britain's Prince Charles today attended a party in honour of his 93-year-old mother, Queen Elizabeth II, at the British Ambassador's residence in Berlin.

Charles' arrival in Berlin came a day after his younger son, Prince Harry, announced that he and his wife Meghan have had their first child, a healthy baby boy.

Addressing attendees at today's event, Charles said in German that it was "a particular pleasure to be back in Berlin once again - especially as the grandfather of a brand new grandson."

Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, are touring Germany for four days, a trip during which he is expected to stress the two European countries' close ties.

At the party, Charles emphasised the bonds between Germany and Britain, which is trying - so far unsuccessfully - to leave the European Union.

Earlier during the day, the 70-year-old heir to the British throne, also met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The Prince, who counts some German royalty among his ancestors, will travel to Leipzig tomorrow and Munich on Friday.
 

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Prince Charles' son, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, became parents to a baby boy yesterday, Source: Associated Press
    More From
    World
    UK and Europe
    Royalty
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    02:19
    National voted against the suspension but the Government had the numbers.
    National MP Nick Smith suspended from the House for 'grossly disorderly conduct'
    2
    A Hastings District Councillor says locals and tourists were prevented from going up the mountain and felt intimidated.
    Te Mata Peak visitors 'told to turn back' and 'felt intimidated' as Mongrel Mob held apparent patching ceremony
    3
    Prince William welcomed his brother Prince Harry to the new club of parenting.
    Prince William, Kate 'absolutely thrilled' over birth of nephew
    4
    Fonterra changes milk tanker schedule for biggest fan, Waikato man with incredibly rare syndrome
    5
    New Zealand cash, money or currency. Notes and coins
    Banks start cutting mortgage rates after OCR lowered for first time in over two years
    MORE FROM
    World
    MORE
    00:49
    World Vision Eastern Zone Director Helen Barclay-Hollands says work to contain the virus in Eastern Congo is being hampered by violence towards medical staff.

    Communities attack medical workers as Ebola outbreak in Eastern Congo kills more than 1000

    Mexican officials find 289 migrants in tractor-trailer rigs infected with measles, chickenpox
    00:49
    Prince William welcomed his brother Prince Harry to the new club of parenting.

    Prince William, Kate 'absolutely thrilled' over birth of nephew
    Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft

    Search continues for two missing vessels near Kiribati