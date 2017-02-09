 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Prince Charles 'deeply saddened' by death of goddaughter and socialite Tara Palmer Tomkinson

share

Source:

Associated Press

Tara Palmer-Tomkinson, former London party girl and a goddaughter of Prince Charles, was found dead at her London home today.

Tara Palmer Tomkinson and Prince Charles in 2013

Tara Palmer Tomkinson and Prince Charles in 2013

Source: Associated Press

She was 45.

The prince said in a statement that he and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, were "deeply saddened" by news of her death.

"Our thoughts are so much with the family," he said.

The cause of death was not immediately clear, though Palmer-Tompkinson revealed last year that she had been diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Palmer-Tomkinson was a fixture on the international social stage throughout the 1990s.

She was regularly photographed partying with the rich and famous, and helped fuel her reputation as a wild child with regular media appearances.

She appeared on television shows including the first series of the reality knock-out show I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here in 2002, in which she came in second.

Known by Britain's tabloids as "T-P-T," her entertaining life contained as many lows, including public meltdowns, as it did highs.

She had a highly publicised, and reportedly very expensive, cocaine habit that led to the collapse of her nasal septum, which had to be surgically repaired.

In revealing her brain tumour late last year, she said she had been diagnosed in January after being treated for a benign growth on her pituitary gland.

She told British media: "I'm not the person I was, I'm much calmer. I don't go to places like Ibiza because the party world scares me."

Her parents, Charles and Patricia Palmer-Tomkinson, are said to be close friends of Prince Charles and other members of the royal family.

She is descended from land-owners and Olympic skiers - her grandfather, uncle and father all competed at multiple Olympic Games.

She attended the wedding of Prince William and the Duchess of Cornwall wearing a kingfisher blue ensemble that included a hat commentators said was designed to deflect attention from her damaged nose.

Related

UK and Europe

Royalty

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:22
1

'You all have blood on your hands' - Aussie mum fights for justice after teenage daughter's rape, suicide

02:38
2
The swing was put up on a tree outside the gate of the property. But not everyone was happy about it.

'Fun police' swing into action against Auckland family's swing outside front gate

3
Tara Palmer Tomkinson and Prince Charles in 2013

Prince Charles 'deeply saddened' by death of goddaughter and socialite Tara Palmer Tomkinson


4

Live stream: Breakfast

00:16
5
The man was rescued after two hours trapped in a dam on the New South Wales North Coast.

Watch: Man pinned in crashed excavator with just his nose and forehead above water

03:49
New research from Poland sheds light on the many different stresses which can be induced by motherhood.

'Baby Brain' or real issue? Seven Sharp looks at stress among pregnant women

New research from Poland sheds light on the many different stresses which can be induced by motherhood.

01:47
More than 300 athletes from 31 countries have descended on Southland for the championships which started today.

Corporate boxes, thousands of fans and lots of sheep - Invercargill puts on a show for world shearing champs

More than 300 athletes from 31 countries have descended on Southland for the championships which started today.

02:31
The accused spent time with three All Blacks at the Guns N' Roses concert in Auckland on Saturday.

Bodyguard to the rich and famous - we reveal more about the man charged over All Blacks' hotel bugging case

The accused spent time with three All Blacks at the Guns N' Roses concert in Auckland on Saturday.

00:40
Anna Osbourne says when you see the effigies lined up along the road it "gives the big picture".

'When you see the effigies lined up, it gives the big picture' - Pike River widow

Anna Osbourne said it was a very sobering moment for the families and the supporters.

01:01
Kevin Fallon and Sam Malcolmson with the 1982 All Whites before the start of the 2010 World Cup qualifying match between the New Zealand All Whites and Bahrain at Westpac Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand on Saturday 14 November 2009.Photo: Andrew Cornaga/PHOTOSPORT

'Steve was our leader' – emotional Sam Malcolmson's touching tribute to his late friend Steve Sumner

Malcolmson spoke of his great mate’s time leading the All Whites. The 1982 World Cup captain has passed away after a battle with cancer.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ