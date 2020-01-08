TODAY |

Prince Charles commends 'remarkable, courageous' firefighters in message of support to Australia

Prince Charles has today shared a message of support for Australia, paying tribute to firefighters and those who have lost their lives in the deadly bushfires. 

The royal commended the work of fire crews and recognised those who have lost their lives. Source: Twitter/Clarence House

The video was shared by Clarence House on Twitter. 

In his message the Prince of Wales spoke for both himself and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, as he commended the work of fire crews.

Andrew O'Dwyer died when the truck he was in rolled while battling the bushfires near Buxton. Source: Nine

"But above all, we wanted to say how much we have been thinking of all those remarkable, courageous, determined firefighters, who have done so much and worked ceaselessly to exhaustion," said the royal. 

"We feel so deeply for the families who have been lost and have lost their lives in the course of carrying out their remarkable duties, as only they can do."

The Prince also spoke of those who have lost "everything" saying that to both he and Camilla it is "not to be believed possible". 

