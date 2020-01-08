Prince Charles commends 'remarkable, courageous' firefighters in message of support to Australia

Prince Charles has today shared a message of support for Australia, paying tribute to firefighters and those who have lost their lives in the deadly bushfires.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The video was shared by Clarence House on Twitter.

In his message the Prince of Wales spoke for both himself and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, as he commended the work of fire crews.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"But above all, we wanted to say how much we have been thinking of all those remarkable, courageous, determined firefighters, who have done so much and worked ceaselessly to exhaustion," said the royal.

"We feel so deeply for the families who have been lost and have lost their lives in the course of carrying out their remarkable duties, as only they can do."