Prince Charles and Camilla visibly moved while viewing tributes left for Prince Philip

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
1 NEWS

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall seemed visibly moved as they viewed a sea of flowers left by well-wishers in memory of the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall visit the gardens of Marlborough House, London, to view the flowers and messages left by members of the public outside Buckingham Palace following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh. Source: Getty

The floral tributes and notes of condolence were moved from outside royal residences to Marlborough House, a private garden near Buckingham Palace, to discourage crowds from gathering due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The couple read notes and drawings by young children that had been left in tribute ahead of Prince Philip’s ceremonial funeral on Saturday (2am Sunday, New Zealand time) at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

A nationwide minute of silence will take place at 3pm, local time, in his memory.

