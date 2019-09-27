TODAY |

Prince Andrew's eldest daughter Beatrice marries in private ceremony

Source:  1 NEWS

Prince Andrew’s eldest daughter Princess Beatrice has married her business fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a private ceremony.

The UK's Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Source: Twitter / The Royal Family

The small wedding took place this morning at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, along with other close relatives attended.

"The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant government guidelines", according to a Buckingham Palace statement.

Beatrice was initially due to marry in May but coronavirus delayed the plans.

