Prince Andrew fires back at claims he's not cooperating with Jeffrey Epstein investigation

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Prince Andrew has hit back at claims he provided zero cooperation to US authorities investigating convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"The Duke of York has on at least three occasions this year offered his assistance as a witness to the [Department of Justice]," a statement from the Prince's legal team said.

The response comes after the US Department of Justice lodged a Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) to the British government to speak with the 60-year-old, who was friends with Epstein, as part of their inquiry into the many claims made about him by those who say he trafficked them for sex.

Lawyers for alleged victims of Jeffrey Epstein urge Prince Andrew to work with authorities

An MLA is a method of cooperation between two countries for help in a legal or criminal matter.

BBC's royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell said the Prince won't be bundled to the US; instead he'd have to answer questions in the UK.

"He would be expected to answer a series of written questions, if refused he could be taken to a magistrates court," said Mr Witchell.

Prince Andrew has categorically denied any wrongdoing over his relationship with billionaire US paedophile Epstein.

