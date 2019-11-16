TODAY |

Prince Andrew again denies having sex with Epstein victim

Associated Press
More From
World
UK and Europe

Britain’s Prince Andrew says he doesn’t remember a woman who has accused him of sexually exploiting her in encounters arranged by Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew told BBC Newsnight in an interview scheduled to be broadcast tomorrow that he has “no recollection” of meeting Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who says Epstein paid her NZ$23,400 after she had sex with the prince in 2001 when she was 17.

Andrew has made similar denials for years but has come under new pressure following Epstein’s arrest and suicide last summer in New York.

“I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever,” Andrew tells the BBC, according to excerpts of the interview released today.

Giuffre has produced a photo showing her posing with the prince in London and recently challenged the British royal to speak out, telling reporters: "He knows exactly what he's done, and I hope he comes clean about it."

Prince Andrew with Virginia Roberts. Source: US ABC

She says Epstein flew her around the world on his private planes to have sex with powerful men, and that she had sexual encounters with Andrew in London and New York and in the US Virgin Islands when she was 18.

Andrew said in the BBC interview that he regrets not cutting ties with Epstein after the financier was convicted in 2008 of sex crimes involving teenage girls. He saw Epstein, a sex offender, following his release from custody in Florida.

“I kick myself for (it) on a daily basis because it was not something that was becoming of a member of the royal family,” Andrew said, “and we try and uphold the highest standards and practices and I let the side down, simple as that.”

Andrew has said he first met Epstein three years after his 10-year marriage with Sarah Ferguson ended in divorce in 1996.

He said in a statement earlier this year that he saw Epstein "infrequently and probably no more than only once or twice a year."

Your playlist will load after this ad

He is accused of having encounters with women that were arranged and paid for by Mr Epstein. Source: AAP
More From
World
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:19
Samoa declares state of emergency over measles epidemic as child deaths mount
2
Air New Zealand to sell $2 plus taxes return flights between London and LA
3
Dozens of police force people out of Auckland park and make arrests after huge teen brawl
4
Wallabies star Taniela 'Tongan Thor' Tupou gatecrashes Tongan rugby league parade on quad bike
5
Kieran Read reveals early interaction with Richie McCaw that left him 's******* myself'
MORE FROM
World
MORE
03:18

Former frontmen for bands 10cc, The Hollies and The Sweet busk at Auckland train station

Investigators see upswing in child exploitation cases worldwide, data shows

Photos show Hong Kong protesters resorting to medieval weapons

French police launch fresh appeal for witnesses and victims in Epstein probe