Primary school teacher who drank hand sanitizer, vodka from water bottle suspended from teaching in Queensland

A female teacher who fell asleep in a drunken stupor in a Year two classroom and failed to notice a student being punched has been suspended from teaching in Queensland.

The teacher took Valium before a Year 2 science class to calm herself after an argument with her ex-husband the previous night.

At little lunch she took more Valium and mixed vodka with water in a water bottle before returning to the classroom.

She fell unconscious in the class and teachers called an ambulance which took her to hospital in 2016.

The following month, the teacher again took Valium and drank a mix of water and vodka in a water bottle into class.

The school principal went to the teacher's classroom and found her sitting at her desk asleep in front of the class.

When she woke up, she was confused and disoriented.

The principal advised her not to drive but she drove from the school and was arrested and convicted of drink driving.

On a third occasion, in 2018, the teacher collapsed near the school library and was taken to hospital.

Blood tests showed she had a BAC of .34 indicating she was in a drunken stupor.

Queensland's Civil and Administrative Tribunal has banned the woman from teaching for two years and ordered her to undertake treatment for alcoholism.

The teacher, who cannot be named, is required to undergo monthly blood tests to prove total abstinence from alcohol for six months before being allowed to apply to resume working as a teacher.