TODAY |

Priest in US sprays holy water from squirt gun to maintain social distancing amid Covid-19

Source:  Associated Press

A Roman Catholic priest in the Detroit area has taken aim at his parishioners in a bid to maintain social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, using a squirt gun to shoot holy water.

Reverend Timothy Pelc outside his church in Michigan spraying holy water from a squirt gun Source: Associated Press

Photos posted on social media by the St. Ambrose Church show the Reverend Tim Pelc shooting water into a car window as it stopped by the steps of the church on Easter. He wore a mask, face shield and rubber gloves as further precautions against spreading the coronavirus.

The photos of the priest at the church in Grosse Pointe Park have inspired memes online. One shows the 70-year-old priest amid the fires of hell directing the squirt gun at devil-like figures.

Pelc told BuzzFeed News for an article over the weekend that he was a little concerned about how the Vatican might react when the photos of him squirting holy water began circulating widely on the internet. But, he said, “I haven’t heard anything yet.”

The idea was to find a way to continue a tradition of blessing Easter baskets despite the pandemic. One photo shows Pelc standing behind a car with its hatchback door up, shooting water at a basket of flowers.

The church and surrounding communities have taken the pandemic seriously, Pelc said. Parishioners have tied blue ribbons on trees at the church for each person who has died of Covid-19 in Michigan. That number is now approaching 5,000.

World
North America
Religion
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Broke, empty paradise: What happens to Queenstown when the tourism dollars disappear?
2
Aussie carer sacked after woman dies in 'disgusting and degrading' conditions
3
All Blacks star TJ Perenara shares video of teary reunion with his niece after lockdown
4
White Island survivor shares emotional reunion with dog after six months in hospital
5
Ardern: New Zealand-Pacific bubble could be on cards next if trans-Tasman travel goes well
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:27

Afghan president and rival announce power-sharing agreement
00:18

UK records lowest daily Covid-19 death toll since lockdown

Broke, empty paradise: What happens to Queenstown when the tourism dollars disappear?

00:23

India extends lockdown for two more weeks as it struggles with new Covid-19 cases