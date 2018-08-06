 

'Pretty terrifying' - Andrew Little recounts Bali earthquake from the scene

RNZ rnz.co.nz | Reuters
The Justice Minister experienced this morning's 7.0 magnitude quake in Lombok - where he is for a conference. Source: Reuters
The photo provided by Police Graubuenden shows the wreckage of the old-time propeller plane Ju 52 after it went down went down Saturday Aug, 4 2018 on the Piz Segnas mountain above the Swiss Alpine resort of Flims, striking the mountain's western flank about 2,540 meters (8,330 feet) above sea level. All 20 people on board were killed, police said Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. (Polizei Graubuenden via AP)

Twenty people dead after vintage plane crashes in Swiss Alps
The FBI believe Carter Page, who worked on foreign policy, was “collaborating and conspiring with the Russian government at the time”.

Trump acknowledges purpose of meeting with Russian lawyer

Angelina Jolie's divorce lawyer is on the verge of quitting because she has become too 'venomous'
00:33
The moment a drone-mounted bomb interrupts Venezuela president's speech

Watch: The moment a drone-mounted bomb interrupted Venezuela president's speech

Aussie reporter in Bali says 'earth shook for a good minute' leaving 'shaken up tourists' during deadly 6.9 magnitude quake

An Australian reporter in Bali during last night's magnitude 6.9 earthquake centred on the neighbouring island of Lombok says people fled into the streets as the shaking started.

Renae Henry, speaking this morning to TVNZ 1's Breakfast from Denpasar, said she and her housemates immediately ran out of their home for fear of it collapsing on them.

Pool water could be seen "sloshing from side to side" and "the earth shook underneath us for a good minute".

Children were crying and women were calling out in prayer, Henry said.

The quake struck Lombok and was strongly felt in neighbouring Bali. Source: Eric Harden Lachica/Facebook

"People were running from restaurants out on to the street," she said - "it was a scary sort of a situation".

Henry said damage in Denpasar seems to have been fairly minimal, although some panels had fallen at the airport.

Flights into and out of Bali are not affected at this stage, but she said she had anecdotally heard some people were planning on cancelling their trips to Bali due to the quake.

"There's some very shaken up tourists," Henry said.

Channel Nine’s Renae Henry was in the tourism hub and says people ran on to the streets as the 6.9 quake hit. Source: Breakfast
Associated Press
A powerful earthquake struck the Indonesian tourist island of Lombok on Sunday, killing at least 82 people and shaking neighbouring Bali, one week after another quake on Lombok killed more than a dozen.

The latest quake, which triggered a brief tsunami warning, damaged buildings as far away as Denpasar on Bali, including a department store and the airport terminal, where ceiling panels were shaken loose, authorities said.

In a statement MFAT says they have no information to suggest New Zealanders have been affected by the quake.

"There are currently 447 New Zealanders registered on SafeTravel as being in Indonesia and 9 registered as being in Lombok," they say.

New Zealanders requiring consular assistance can call the New Zealand Embassy in Jakarta on (+ 62 21) 2995 5800.

Video showed screaming people running in panic from houses in a Bali neighborhood and vehicles rocking. On Lombok, soldiers and other rescuers carried injured people on stretchers and carpets to an evacuation centre.

Muhammad Rum, head of the disaster management agency in West Nusa Tenggara province, which includes Lombok, told Indonesian TV the death toll had risen to 39. Earlier, officials had said at least three people had died.

Are you in Bali or know anyone there? Email @news@tvnz.co.nz

The quake, recorded at magnitude 7.0 by the U.S. Geological Survey, struck early Sunday evening at a depth of 10.5 kilometres  in the northern part of Lombok.

"I was watching TV when I felt a big shake," said Harian, a Lombok woman who uses one name. "The lamp was shaking and people were shouting 'Get out.' I ran out into the dark because the power cut off."

A tsunami warning was lifted after waves just 15 centimetres high were recorded in three villages, said the head of Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency, Dwikorita Karnawati.

National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said the quake was felt strongly across Lombok and Bali and had damaged houses on both islands.

Iwan Asmara, a Lombok disaster official, said frightened people poured out of their homes to move to higher ground, particularly in North Lombok and Mataram, the capital of West Nusa Tenggara province.

A map showing shaking intensity from a 6.9 earthquake in Indonesia on August 5, 2018.
A map showing shaking intensity from a 6.9 earthquake in Indonesia on August 5, 2018. Source: USGS

The Bali and Lombok airports continued operating Sunday night, according to the director general of civil aviation. There had been a half hour evacuation at the Lombok airport following the quake because the electricity went off. TV showed crying women consoling each other outside Lombok's airport.
The island was already reeling from a magnitude 6.4 quake on July 29, which killed 16 people.

Like Bali, Lombok is known for pristine beaches and mountains. Hotels and other buildings in both locations are not allowed to exceed the height of coconut trees.

Indonesia is prone to earthquakes due to its location on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin. In December 2004, a massive magnitude 9.1 earthquake off Sumatra island triggered a tsunami that killed 230,000 people in a dozen countries.

